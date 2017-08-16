Clashes not just south of the border

A few points to ponder (or, depending on your worldview, ditch) regarding last Saturday's race-related violence in Charlottesville, Va. Violence that, for 32-year-old Heather Heyer, extended to her final breath.

1. Topic-wise, I don't even feel like going here. Why? Mainly because hundreds upon hundreds of TV talking heads and print journalists have already churned millions of words about this dark, seemingly permanent underbelly of the U.S. And all of them are more knowledgeable about American issues than I am.

Bolting down a side path, have you watched CNN's The Situation Room for 15 or 20 minutes at a time in the last few days? It's not fun. It's head-swimming viewing that leaves you hoping and praying for the giant hay-filled American barn faced with determined flames in one far corner.

2. "My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness." There's never a bad time to haul up this Dalai Lama wisdom.

3. Social media clashes and complications between friends. My Facebook page saw two nights ago a good Canadian friend raise the ire of a good American friend over comments on Donald Trump's character. Getting down to the essence, my Canadian friend said Trump is not worthy of respect. My American friend said that since my Canadian friend does not pay taxes in the U.S. and does not vote in the U.S., his opinion doesn't really count.

For what it's worth, these two friends are also friends with each other. I sincerely hope they can agree to disagree. Oh yeah: While these fireworks were playing out, another friend opined that Facebook was not the right place for political opinions. So we got into an interesting discussion about that. I told you there were clashes and complications.

4. The removal of Confederate statues in various cities and towns, both northern and southern. Maybe, as a Canadian, it's too comfortable and too easy to form an observation on this one. But the allowing of such statues to exist in the first place makes me think of the broadmindedness of Abraham Lincoln. When this discussion gets pulled into the issue of slavery, the phrase "context of history" should be included. Why? Because it's part of the whole, impactful truth.

5. Confederate General Robert E. Lee wasn't as gung-ho for the Civil War to begin as you might think. In fact, he was against Southern secession. Of course, once the bugles began their overtures to battlefield business"¦

6. One thing I'd like to see is the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. This long, understated, haunting tribute doesn't try to glorify this domestically contentious war. By dent of it standing there, it acknowledges the good, the bad, the ugly, the American soldiers who died fighting in it, the millions of Americans who questioned it or protested against it. What a healthy, honest reckoning of fact.

7. As the Washington Post slogan goes, "Democracy dies in darkness."

8. What happened to Kim Jong Un? For a full week, up until last Friday, the North Korean dictator owned the headlines, promising to fire nukes into waters ringing the U.S. territory of Guam.

As for Charlottesville, you'd think the North Korean dictator would have chimed in something ludicrous in the last few days, taking the opportunity, as usual, to kick the U.S. when it's down. Turns out that not hearing from Kim Jong Un on a regular basis is weirdly more frightening than hearing from Kim Jong Un on a regular basis.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.