Summer may seem to have appeared recently with a few sunny, warm days in a row.

And for many, it hasn’t been the best of summers.

But Environment Canada numbers suggest it hasn’t been as bad as we think, barring a few severe weather events in the area since June.

Average temperatures (the average between the lowest and highest temps for one day) have been mainly on the line, but with more rainfall than normal in many cases, according to warning preparedness meteorologist Geoff Coulson.

“It’s been right down the middle, with respect to temperature and rainfall,” he said. “It’s been kind of a Goldilock’s summer: not too hot and not too cold.”

There has not been a lot in the way of high heat, humidity and heat waves for multiple consecutive days of 30 degree Celsius-plus temperatures, Coulson said.

Cookstown-area farmer Paul Wardlaw said this summer has been the exact of 2016: too much rain.

“As far as the weather, this has been one of the most challenging years I’ve experienced in 40 years,” he said. “Last year we couldn’t catch a good rain and this year it’s just the opposite,” he said.

Wardlaw said it’s been a “real struggle” getting the wheat off.

“There haven’t been enough dry days together to get the harvest done,” Wardlaw said. “The soybeans are looking decent but we haven’t had the heat we normally get.”

“Certainly there are fans saying that where we live in Ontario, where winters are long and summer is relatively short, they don’t mind those days when temperatures are getting into that 30 degree C-plus range,” Coulson said.

“But there also seem to be fans who like to play it right up the middle where daytime highs are getting into the mid-to-high 20s and the overnight lows are still in the mid-to-high teens,” he added. “We’ve kept temperatures overall around normal but not a lot in the way of warm weather.”

With such a diverse set of weather systems in Simcoe County, many parts of the municipality can have many different kinds of weather at the same time, and not so far apart from one another, Coulson said.

“At this time of year the nature of the storms we get can be highly localized,” he said. “The large bodies of water around the county – Georgian Bay and Lake Simcoe – do play a big role on some days of these storms.

“One part of the county can be getting dumped on by rainfall, other parts might be seeing dark skies to the north and west and not experience that weather,” Coulson said. “That’s often what we see with these precipitation patterns in the summer months.

“They are highly localized in nature,” he added. “If the storm cell is slow moving and parks itself over one area, it can dump rain for a few hours giving significant rain while surrounding areas get next to nothing.”

Coulson said some of the storms can, and have, become severe.

The Thornbury area near Collingwood, along the south shores of Georgian Bay, on one day in June, was inundated with 178.9 millimetres of rain, more than the monthly average of 79.1 mm.

The biggest event in the area was just north of Orillia and was the July 7 large-scale downburst event that occurred in areas east of Georgian Bay into Seguin Township and the Parry Sound area. Many trees were downed, out-buildings damaged and power outages.

And on Aug. 4 three tornados in and around the Huntsville area were confirmed by Environment Canada, also with some damaging winds.

The lines of the traditional Windsor-London to Barrie storm corridor can vary, Coulson said.

“Over my career I’ve been talking to people in the Kawartha Lakes, Haliburton and Muskoka,” he said. “People are thinking that it might be Windsor’s problem or London’s problem and that we don’t get those storms up here, but we’ve kind of shattered that myth in the last number of years.”

Residents and outdoor enthusiasts should know severe weather can occur pretty much anywhere, he added.

“It’s driven home the point to me in the last few years that pretty much anywhere in the province is susceptible to these strong summer thunderstorms,” Coulson said.

With a variety of free weather apps about where storms are occurring, or could be occurring, and various statements issued regularly by Environment Canada, there are more ways than ever to be aware of severe weather.

“There’s really no reason now not to be on top of the weather and caught unawares,” he said.

One reason for the localized storm action is the location of the jet stream, Coulson said.

“It has definitely been a factor in our summer,” he said.

The jet stream tends to ride the boundary between the warm air masses in the American deep south and the cooler air masses still prevalent at times in northern Ontario. From late June and into July and August, the stream is positioned further north.

“What we’ve seen more this year is the jet stream positioned further south, so there’s been somewhat cooler conditions in more northern Ontario keeping the stream further south,” Coulson said. “That has led to a higher number of systems moving through southern Ontario in the summer.”

That has led to closer-to-normal temperatures and kept us from experiencing more of those 30 degree C plus days.

“It’s also kept us in the more active storm track,” he added.

