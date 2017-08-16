(STAFF)— An arrest warrant by Barrie police has been issued for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting on Mulcaster Street early Sunday morning.

A 29-year-old Barrie man was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital in serious condition suffering from gunshot wounds.

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 21-year-old Barrie resident Max Cameron Pritchett.

He is described as white, five-foot, eight, weighing 142 pounds with a medium build, blue eyes and brown hair.

Police say Pritchett should be considered armed and dangerous and should not to be approached.

Anyone seeing him should call 911 immediately.

Investigators are also seeking the identity of a second suspect who they believe was involved in the incident.

He is described as white, five-foot, seven to five-foot 10 inches tall.

Police say he was wearing a red Blue Jays baseball hat, red T-shirt, red pants and white shoes.

He should also be considered armed and dangerous.

If he is seen, he is not to be approached and police should be contacted immediately by calling 911.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these two suspects or this investigation is asked to contact the Barrie Police Homicide Unit at 705-725-7025, ext 2160, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.