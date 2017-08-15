Simcoe County teacher wins ETFO award

The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has presented Simcoe County teacher Jennifer Elliott with its 2017 Health and Safety Activist Award for her advocacy work in making schools safer.

The award is presented to an ETFO member to recognize outstanding commitment and involvement in health and safety activities.

A teacher at Nottawasaga Creemore Pubic School and second vice-president of the Simcoe County ETFO teacher local, Elliott has worked with the Simcoe County District School Board (SCDSB) since 2009 to ensure health and safety issues are a priority. As a member of the SCDSB joint health and safety committee, she attends monthly meetings to make sure the board adheres to relevant legislation, health and safety issues are addressed in an appropriate manner, aggressive incidents are tracked and strategies are implemented to reduce the number of occurrences.

Through her work on the committee, Elliott helped implement new initiatives to ensure the workplace is a safe place. This includes notifications of a student’s safety plan for staff and implementation of the board’s online aggressive-incident reporting process.

She routinely performs site inspections at her group of schools to ensure each workplace provides a safe and healthy environment that benefits both educators and students. She is constantly upgrading her qualifications and is always available to assist ETFO members with issues related to health and safety.

“Safety in our schools is paramount for all educators and students, and Jennifer has shown true leadership in meeting that goal for work sites within her school board,” said ETFO president Sam Hammond. “Students and educators have safer workplaces in which to teach and learn thanks to Jennifer’s constant diligence and proactive work within her school board and local.”

ETFO represents 76,000 elementary public school teachers and education professionals across the province and is the largest teacher federation in Canada.