Renovation rest
Mark Wanzel/photo Jim Greco double checks his cooler while enjoying his lunch break outside the old Wild Thingz Lounge, located at the corner of Mulcaster and Dunlop St East, Tuesday. Greco is part of a work crew performing extensive renovations to the inside of the building.
Mark Wanzel/photo
Jim Greco double checks his cooler while enjoying his lunch break outside the old Wild Thingz Lounge, located at the corner of Mulcaster and Dunlop St East, Tuesday. Greco is part of a work crew performing extensive renovations to the inside of the building.