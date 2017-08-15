Change text size for the story

BRADFORD – A man who did the right thing Sunday got a bad result Monday.

A fisherman parked his Ford F-150 pickup on Peterman Lane near Pumphouse Road on Sunday.

After consuming alcohol, he called a friend for a ride and left his truck there overnight.

But when he returned Monday morning, it had been stolen, said South Simcoe police.

Police are looking for a grey Ford F-150, with Ontario plate AR74918.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at 905-775-1411 or e-mail andrew.smith@southsimcoepolice or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.