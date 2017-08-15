Duo hoping for big break

A childhood fascination with movies has led to creating some award-winning short films for two Barrie high school grads.

In fact, it may very well be a future career for Mitch Grazat and Jamie Rodgers as both are enrolled in the film studies program at Ryerson University in Toronto, beginning in September.

In the meantime, they have not been resting on their laurels. Their latest short film was shortlisted for the Cineplex 'Beyond 150' Video Contest, part of the movie theatre company's celebration of Canada's 150th anniversary. Open to teenagers 14-18, the duo made the top 10 with a video on their ideal day at the movies. How to make their Cineplex experience better was one of several topics up for grabs for contestants. Grazat and Rodgers chose it because it gave them the most creative license.

"Most of our ideas are in comedy so we went with an appropriate theme to suit our talents," said Jamie Rodgers of the video. "We have more serious (films) but at the end the day we like to make people laugh."

Voting for contest winners closed last week and the results have yet to be announced but the video can be seen on YouTube. It follows a year of award winning for the duo -- from the Wasaga Beach Film festival to the Barrie Film Festival (BFF) where their short film Platonic won the People's Choice Award and placed third in the high school category. The BFF short film competition last fall netted a record-breaking 2,700 submissions from across Canada and around the world. Their film was also shown at Barrie Arts Awards last fall. It was the second year Grazat and Rodgers won an award at the BFF and they plan on entering again this year.

Rodgers and Grazat met in communications-technology class at Barrie North Collegiate which is where they picked up most of their filmmaking skills. But both had a lot of experience making films as kids.

Grazat taught himself using his father's old camcorder. They have their own equipment now and he does most of the shooting because he's a "behind-the-camera kind of guy" while Rodgers does most of the acting -- he did plays in elementary school and took drama from Grade 9-10.

"I always loved movies and from a very young age would spend entire weekends watching movies over and over again," said Rodgers. "Watching them because I liked the way the stories were told."

Grazat enjoyed movies too and as a kid would act in his own films. He would make Indiana Jones-inspired videos, recruiting his sister to be Ingrid Jones to his Indiana Jones and he'd shoot it at the same time.

"I had a babysitter who taught me how to edit, put things together," said Grazat, who is inspired by stories but he has also made a couple of films in the past inspired by music albums. "I'll be listening to some (music) and would put a visual to it."

Both continue to hone their skills, particularly writing, and post videos on a regular basis to YouTube. They would like to try some genre blending -- comedy and drama or comedy and horror. Most of the writing to-date has been Grazat but it depends on the film. Rodgers has a couple of ideas they plan on shooting in the next two weeks.