Thieves stole a disabled girl's car Sunday night.

A toy car used by a 10-year-old Barrie girl with cerebral palsy was taken from a home on Bourbon Circle in Barrie’s south end late Sunday night.

A witness reported seeing a man and a young boy drag the toy car away from the side of the home and onto the sidewalk where the child drove it away.

The car was taken from the street in the area of Prince William Way and Mapleview Drive East at around 11:30 p.m.

Police say this small car is used as a mode of transportation for the young disabled girl, who used it to get around when playing outside with her friends and family.

The man was described as a white, man with a medium build approximately five-foot-eight-inches in height. He was wearing a light blue T-shirt, long shorts and was accompanied by a four or five-year-old boy.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Graber of the Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, ext. 2753, cgraber@barriepolice.ca or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.