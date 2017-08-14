Complaints that a driver was operating without lights and driving erratically caused OPP to pull over a 2014 Toyota Tacoma on Highway 400 south of Dunlop Street Sunday night.

Police determined the driver was impaired, but during their investigation, they also discovered he was carrying with five firearms: one rifle, four handguns and a crossbow that were not properly secured.

He was also carrying tobacco that was not compliant with provincial laws.

The 55-year-old Thornhill man was arrested and charged with various impaired driving charges, illegal tobacco charges, as well as careless storage and use of firearms.

Three impaired drivers curbed

ORO-MEDONTE TWP. – Three motorists are facing impaired driving charges by provincial police.

Barrie OPP were called to a single-car collision at Line 7 North and Bass Lake Sideroad Friday evening after a 2008 Suzuki had gone off the road and struck a guardrail.

Police charged the 29-year-old Midland man with dangerous driving and various impaired driving charges, as well as impounding his car for seven days.

On Saturday, provincial police received complaints about a motorcycle being driven erratically northbound on Highway 400 shortly before 9 p.m.

Police caught up with the driver when he ditched the bike south of Forbes Road.

The 37-year-old Bracebridge driver didn’t sustain any injuries but was charged with impaired driving offences and his motorcycle was impounded.

Shortly before 1 a.m. on Sunday, officers stopped a black 2005 Ford Explorer.

The 24-year-old Lindsay driver was charged with impaired driving and her vehicle was impounded for seven days.