A man who might have been suffering from nicotine withdrawal attempted to steal cigarettes, Friday.

Police say the man entered a Mac’s Convenience store on Bayfield Street about 10:30 p.m.

He vaulted the counter and started taking multiple pack of cigarettes from their bins.

The man was confronted by a store clerk, and after a brief struggle where a newspaper stand was thrown at the employee, the suspect fled the store.

Barrie police went to the area and located the man a short distance away.

The man attempted to flee from police, but was arrested after a foot pursuit.

Cigarette packs taken from the store were discovered at the scene.

The 20-year-old man of no-fixed address was charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.

The store employee did not sustain any injuries.