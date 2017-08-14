Nic-fit man tries to steal smokes
A man who might have been suffering from nicotine withdrawal attempted to steal cigarettes, Friday.
Police say the man entered a Mac’s Convenience store on Bayfield Street about 10:30 p.m.
He vaulted the counter and started taking multiple pack of cigarettes from their bins.
The man was confronted by a store clerk, and after a brief struggle where a newspaper stand was thrown at the employee, the suspect fled the store.
Barrie police went to the area and located the man a short distance away.
The man attempted to flee from police, but was arrested after a foot pursuit.
Cigarette packs taken from the store were discovered at the scene.
The 20-year-old man of no-fixed address was charged with robbery and assault with a weapon.
The store employee did not sustain any injuries.