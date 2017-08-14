SPRINGWATER TWP. — Motocross riders from four countries converged on RJ Motosport Park in Midhurst over the weekend.

The facility hosted the 25th annual 2017 Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals, which included riders from across Canada, the United States, France and Australia.

After nine rounds of action spanning seven provinces that began on the first weekend in June, the 10th and final stop of the Rockstar events over the weekend in Midhurst decided champions in many classes.

Saturday saw a full day of amateur racing, while Sunday belonged to the pros.

With both championships in MX-1 (450 cc) and MX-2 (250 cc) class still up for grabs heading into the final round, Florida's Matt Goerke had a 15-point overall lead coming into Round 10 and his 6-3 finishes in both (events) secured him enough points to capture his third Canadian championship in MX-1.

In the MX-2 class, Swift Current Saskatchewan's Shawn Maffenbeier had a slim 11-point lead coming into the day but captured his first national championship.

"Motocross is one of the world’s most physically demanding sports," said Dave Bennett, of Xposure PR. "Heart rates are up to 180 beats per minute as riders race for 17 laps over the course of bumps, turns and jumps against a total of 40 riders per class.

"Average riders can burn 1,000 calories in a single race."

Canadian Motosport Racing Corp. organizers say more than 5,000 fans took in the weekend of action at RJ Motosport Park.

"It's a great track that has hosted national motocross events going back more than 20 years," Bennett said.

Visit www.mxnationals.ca to learn more about the Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals.

