Combined, these two teams have won the last nine Intercounty Baseball League championships.

Only one of them will reach the finals this year.

The Barrie Baycats will finally open their postseason at home on Tuesday night when they host the Brantford Red Sox, who upset the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games to reach the IBL semifinals.

"I expect them to be pretty fired up," said Baycats manager Angus Roy. "They had a walk-off win in Game 2, another in Game 6 and a huge comeback in the ninth inning (Sunday), so they're going to have a ton of confidence coming in terms of having won a series and they'll feel good about that, as they should.

"I think they'll believe that they can come back from any deficit and be in it until the last out, so I expect a team that's free and easy, with nothing to lose."

The Baycats defeated Brantford in all five head-to-head contests this year, but Roy puts no weight into those victories.

"We know that the regular season in this league means absolutely nothing," Roy said. "There's a long history of evidence and statistics that show that whatever happens in the regular season has no bearing on what happens in the playoffs.

"My expectation is to have a team that takes professional at-bats, plays good defence and throws a lot of strikes on the mound."

The last time these two teams met was back in 2014, when Barrie ended Brantford's run of six straight titles with a seven-game semifinal series win.

In that season, like this one, the Baycats received a first-round bye.

Having not played a game since July 30, Barrie has had a decidedly different schedule than any other team in the IBL.

"We gave them the full first week off, because we knew we weren't going to be anywhere close to playing baseball at that point," Roy said. "That gave them some time to rest their bumps and bruises, and take time to themselves, and do things with their families."

Back in 2014, Barrie came out slowly after its long break, dropping its first game of the semifinals.

Roy decided to try a different approach to their large layoff this year.

"We prepared differently than we did the last time we had a first-round bye," Roy said. "That time, we tried to play some local teams, and nothing against those teams, but it didn't turn out to be the kind of caliber of baseball we needed to play and we ended up not getting a lot of at-bats.

"So this time, what we did was we took away the other team and just played against ourselves," Roy added. "Realistically, for our hitters, there's not a better pitching staff we could face in order to be ready to go and for our pitchers, there isn't a better lineup they could face in order to be ready to go.

"We had some internal competition going on, so that was still there for us as we were playing."

The Baycats have plenty of depth in their lineup, but they have an idea of what to expect with the best nine that Brantford will throw out there.

"If you look at their team, it's very left-handed heavy, and that matches up well for them against our predominantly right-handed pitching staff," Roy said. "I think that will be a factor in the series, but ultimately, it'll come down to execution."

That will have a slight impact on Barrie's rotation going in.

"We're going to roll with (Emilis) Guerrero, Claudio (Custodio) and (Matthew) St. Kitts in the first three games and then go from there," Roy said. "Emilis and Claudio are absolute no-brainers, and anyone that's watched our team knows that those are the guys who are going to run out there in Games 1 and 2.

"I think that having (Adam) Rowe as a left-hander to unleash potentially in every game might be better for us than having him start one or two games in the series," added Roy, who expects changes to be made along the way in this playoff run.

The Baycats will need to shake off the rust and hit the ground running in this series, with the first three games taking place in as many nights.

"I'm not going to use (the layoff) as an excuse," Roy said. "We've had time off in the past and we've come back and played well, whether it was one week, two weeks, or three weeks coming off of an injury. We've done everything we can to prepare and we're ready to go.

"We've a veteran group that's been through everything together, and I'd be more concerned about guys being too fired up to go than (the opposite)."

