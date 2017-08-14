Even public art neigh-sayers can’t object to Barrie’s latest art installation.

As part of the Art in Unexpected Places series celebrating Canada’s 150th anniversary, a series of outdoors art projects have been popping up across the city since mid-June.

While the others have been on a smaller scale, the three horses of the Quadriga seem to reign over the downtown near the Five-Points intersection.

“The three white horses are a variant of the original four horses,” said Tim Laurin, project co-ordinator of the Art in Unexpected Places exhibition.

Initially, the group – led by Canadian artist Max Streicher – had planned to install the four air-filled horses representing the mythical beasts pulling the chariots of the gods on top of the roof of the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts.

But Laurin said the size of roof was prohibitive, so they went with three.

Laurin said the horses are the fourth of five installations that will be placed around Barrie during Canada’s sesquicentennial.

The other three exhibits include the soap box at Barrie’s transit terminal, a shadow projection called Rabbit at a small store-front on Clapperton Street, as well as the Blue Shore video projection on Tyger Shark’s studio overlooking Memorial Square.

“The final art performance happens on the last day of weekend of summer at the Illuminate Barrie festival,” Laurin said.

The Illuminate Barrie festival on the Labour Day weekend will feature live entertainment, Canadian food fare, vendors’ markets, a heritage village and a final Canada-themed fireworks display choreographed to music.

For more information, visit www.barrie.ca/culture/festivals/canada-150/pages/illuminate-Barrie.aspx

