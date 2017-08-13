LEAMINGTON, Ont. — Environment Canada is confirming that two tornadoes touched down in southwestern Ontario Friday night.

Meteorologist Mark Schuster says the tornadoes landed in the communities of Leamington and Hawkesville near Waterloo.

Schuster says a team was dispatched to Hawkesville, where they determined it was an EF-2 tornado.

He says farm buildings, sheds and power lines were damaged with one anchored shed destroyed. Schuster adds that pieces of farm equipment weighing more than a tonne were also was knocked over.

Environment Canada says the weaker EF-0 tornado in Leamington damaged a greenhouse and some solar panels.

Schuster says a team was not dispatched there and the weather agency was able to determine the strength of the twister through photographs.

So far this year, there have been nine tornadoes in southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says the region typically sees about 14 tornadoes in a year.