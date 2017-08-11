Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman they believe is using a stolen credit card.

Police say the card owner reported it missing to police on June 20.

However, video surveillance from the FreshCo on Bayfield Street shows another woman using the card recently.

It’s also believed the card was used at several gas stations and Mac’s Convenience stores in north-end Barrie.

The suspect is described as a white woman, 38 to 40 years of age.

She had dark hair pulled back into a ponytail and was wearing a grey three-quarter-length skirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Barrie police fraud unit at 705-725-7025 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com