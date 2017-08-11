News Local

Dunkin' Derek at Barrie residence

Derek Brown, director at the Waterford Retirement Community in Barrie, sits in the dunk tank Thursday as residents take aim in an effort to cool off management while raising money for the Alzheimer Society. This was the second year for the popular event, which raised $445. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

Derek Brown, director at the Waterford Retirement Community in Barrie, sits in the dunk tank Thursday as residents take aim in an effort to cool off management while raising money for the Alzheimer Society. This was the second year for the popular event, which raised $445. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO

Derek Brown, director at the Waterford Retirement Community in Barrie, sits in the dunk tank Thursday as residents take aim in an effort to cool off management while raising money for the Alzheimer Society.

This was the second year for the popular event, which raised $445.  



Featured Businesses

Contact us to Advertise »

Go to the Marketplace »