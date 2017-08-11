Dunkin' Derek at Barrie residence
Derek Brown, director at the Waterford Retirement Community in Barrie, sits in the dunk tank Thursday as residents take aim in an effort to cool off management while raising money for the Alzheimer Society. This was the second year for the popular event, which raised $445. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
