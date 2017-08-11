A city beach has been posted by the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit.

An advisory for Couchiching Beach was posted by the health unit Friday afternoon due to an increase in bacteria levels in the water.

The beach has not been shut down.

“During a swimming advisory, the beach is posted with warning signs indicating there may be an increased risk of developing minor irritations and infections,” the city stated in a release. “If you choose to swim during a swimming advisory, it may be prudent to avoid ducking your head or swallowing the water.”

Directly impacted by the advisory is the Sun City Swim, happening Sunday. After consideration, organizers have elected to go on with the swim.

“We wish to ensure you are fully informed to make the decision that is best for you regarding your participation in this event,” organizers said in an email to participants after the beach was posted.

Registration for the four-kilometre swim begins at 7:30 a.m. at Fern Resort.