With the backdrop of half-a-dozen blue-shirted camp leaders, Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman thanked the federal government for the Canada Summer Jobs program.

“Thanks Canada Summer Jobs for 29 of these positions,” Lehman said at Barrie City Hall, Friday afternoon.

Lehman was thanking both Barrie-Springwater-Oro-Medonte MP Alex Nuttall and Barrie-Innisfil MP John Brassard for the federal funding to hire college and university students to work at the city’s recreational programs during the summer months.

“It’s not like two or three or five jobs, it’s 29 positions for the summer.

“As a community, we have the capacity to do a certain amount every year, but we can’t go as far as we would want to – especially with day camps and summer time programming – because the reality of day camps is not just because these guys are awesome, because the programs are awesome too and they are full.”

Lehman said Barrie’s day camps are often fully booked on the first day of registration, so having additional staff enables the city to offer enough programming.

Nuttall said his office has created 221 local jobs through the Canada Summer Jobs program, which was created in 2007.

Nuttall’s office helped create 220 jobs with $740,000 in his riding.

Nuttall said he focused on providing assistance for youth programs, arts and theatre, religious organizations, sports and recreation, non-profit organizations and Canada 150 anniversary celebrations.

He spent $20,000 for 14 student jobs at day camps in Barrie.

“Day camps was obviously was the huge one,” Nuttall said. “In the City of Barrie, they open their facility, they open their camps to those in the community who don’t have perhaps enough money to pay, or the ability or means to participate in these programs. So it means a lot for many families who wouldn’t have the opportunity to have their kids in these day camps. It’s a huge opportunity for young people in our city.”

Brassard shared the Canada Summer Jobs money with non-profit organizations supporting the disadvantaged, tourism, summer camps for kids and celebrating the 100 anniversary of the Battle of Vimy Ridge.

Creating approximately 235 jobs in his riding with $650,000, Brassard spent $18,000 helping employ 15 young people to help out at Barrie’s recreation programs.

“It’s all about experience,” Brassard told the young camp leaders. “Giving you the tools you need so that as you carry on with whatever career you choose, you’re able to use this experience, this time at the City of Barrie and in the future to help others as well.”

