A serious two-car collision has closed Yonge Street Thursday morning.

South Simcoe police say the crash occurred shortly after 10 a.m. on Yonge Street between County Road 89 and Line 3.

“It’s serious,” said Sgt. Rich Williamson, adding there are reports of a fatality at the scene.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area while police and emergency services attend to the collision.