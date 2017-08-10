Habitat honours longtime supporter in Barrie
The Faris Team was recently honoured for its support of Habitat for Humanity’s Adopt-A-Day Program. Last fall, 30 members of the Faris Team built the first floor of the home on Anne Street in Barrie and their contributions helped pay for the contractors, materials and more. From left are Faris Team sales representative John Facey; Faris Team CEO and broker Mark Faris; Faris Team sales representative Ryan Lesperance; 2016 recipient of a Habitat for Humanity home Michelle Steele; Faris Team sales representative Donna Winfield; Future home recipients of the 2018 Habitat for Humanity Huronia build project, Chelsea and Terry Pagliei, and their two sons; family and volunteer services co-ordinator Jennifer Berry; and Faris Team sales representatives Kaleb Streeter and Sumant Sarin. SUBMITTED
Last fall, 30 members of the Faris Team built the first floor of the home on Anne Street in Barrie and their contributions helped pay for the contractors, materials and more.