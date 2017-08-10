The Mansfield Cubs won their first junior title after defeating the New Lowell Knights, 9-4, on Wednesday in the North Dufferin Baseball League championship series.

A fourth game was necessary after New Lowell’s comeback win in Game 3 the previous night in Lisle.

The game was originally scheduled for Aug. 3, but was postponed due to area thunderstorms.

The Cubs took a commanding lead behind a strong pitching performance of Jordan Metz for the first three innings of Game 3.

In the fourth frame, Metz faltered and allowed the Knights offence to take control with aggressive base-running and scoring five runs on four walks and three hits.

Mansfield had led the game 4-0 with two runs in the second and fourth inning.

They managed another run in the fifth to tie the game, but New Lowell answered in their half of the inning scoring another two off Metz to take the lead and the game.

Kyle Besley, Jeff Christman, Jake Currie, Josh Johnston, and Trevor Foster had singles while Ryan McLean and Metz had two singles. Jacob Hall made it on base three times.

Ben Cole led the Knights with two singles with Brandon Peart, Jeff Roberts and Evan Tuckett adding one apiece.

Metz pitched 4.2 innings, allowed seven runs on five hits, walked seven and struck out six.

Jake Currie relieved him for 1.1 innings, striking out one batter.

Jeff Roberts started on the mound for the Knights and allowed four runs on nine hits, walked two and struck out three for his four innings of work.

Kashtin Winchester pitched the last three innings and allowed one run on three hits and walked one batter.

The final game played in Mansfield had the Knights on the board first with two runs in the third inning. The Cubs quickly took the lead with three runs in their half of the inning and added one more in the fourth.

In the fifth frame, New Lowell plated two more runs to take the lead, but it was short-lived when, in the bottom of the inning, Mansfield scored five runs to retake the lead and held off the Knights in the seventh for the championship title.

New Lowell hits went to Winchester, Lucas Day, Konar Smith and Mathew Wilkins with Peart hitting a home run.

Mansfield had nine singles including three from Hall, two from Johnston and Foster, Jamie Crain, Currie and Christman each with one.

Johnston toed the rubber for the Cubs, allowing four runs on five hits, one walk and hit one batter. He had four strikeouts for his complete game win.

Konar Smith started on the mound for the Knights and over his four innings allowed four runs on five hits, walked three, hit one batter, and recorded three strikeouts.

Lucas Day took over in the fifth frame and gave up five runs on three hits, walked one, hit one batter and struck out four Cubs.

Nathan Mooney relieved him in the sixth frame and faced two batters allowing one hit and striking out one.

Following the game, league secretary and junior division convenor Scott Anderson congratulated both teams on their season and presented Mansfield’s coach Dave Metz the Anderson Trophy.