PENETANGUISHENE – A man is in custody facing criminal charges after police say he assaulted his caregivers on Tuesday.

However, provincial police, labour and health ministry spokespersons and Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care employees remain tight-lipped about the altercation.

OPP Sgt. Peter Leon was able to say police had concluded their investigation into an assault that occurred shortly after 10 a.m., Tuesday.

“A male party has been charged criminally with three counts of assault,” Leon said.

In the past, Leon said patients of the psychiatric hospital facility have been removed and sent to neighbouring Central North Correction Centre after incidents leading to criminal charges, but he believes this person will remain at the hospital.

There are 301 beds for patients requiring specific mental-health services, of which 141 beds are for regional programs and 160 beds are located in its highly secured, provincial forensic mental-health program.

At the Waypoint Centre, spokesperson Laurene Hilderley said although privacy legislation prohibits her from discussing patient information, she can confirm three Waypoint employees were injured at the centre on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that an incident happened yesterday that did require three staff to be taken to the hospital,” Hilderley said.

“The three staff were released (from hospital) yesterday,” she added, but wouldn’t say how seriously injured the workers were.

Hilderley said the psychiatric hospital takes all incidents seriously and offers support to everyone affected in an altercation.

“(We also) notify the appropriate authorities and co-operate with their subsequent investigations,” she added.

An investigator from the Ministry of Labour attended the Penetanguishene facility on Wednesday, said ministry spokesperson Janet Deline.

“I can tell you that an inspector has been assigned and our investigation is ongoing,” Deline said.

She said the length of the investigation will depend on the complexities of a case and won’t release more information at this time.

She said the findings would be available through a Freedom of Information request at a later date.

A spokesperson from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, which oversees the psychiatric hospital, referred all inquiries to the Waypoint Centre.

CBrowne@postmedia.com

Twitter.com/cherylbrowne1