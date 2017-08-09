The Brantford Red Sox broke a 6-6 tie with two runs in the eighth inning to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 8-6, on Tuesday night during Intercounty Baseball League playoff action at Arnold Anderson Stadium in Brantford.

The best-of-seven quarterfinal is tied 2-2.

Andris Rizquez singled twice and had an RBI and a run in the win. Cody Mombourquette and Dan Jagdeo each drove in a run and scored once, Nate DeSouza and Benjamin Bostick both had an RBI, Ricky Murray scored twice, and Nic Burdett and Brandon Dailey each plated a run.

Brantford’s David Hatt (1-0) picked up the win, giving up a run on one hit with two strikeouts in 1.2 innings of relief.

Stefan Strecker threw a scoreless ninth inning and walked one for his first save.

Christian Garcia started and allowed five runs on seven hits in 5.1 innings. He walked two and struck out five.

Justin Marra hit a solo home run for the Leafs. Jonathan Solazzo and Connor Lewis each drove in a pair of runs, Adam Odd singled, doubled and scored twice, and Grant Tamane had an RBI and a run.

Pedro De Los Santos (0-1) went all eight innings, allowing eight runs (seven earned) on nine hits with two walks and 12 strikeouts.

Game 5 of the Brantford-Toronto series goes Tuesday night in Toronto, followed by Game 6 is scheduled on Thursday back in Brantford.

The Barrie Baycats had a first-round bye after winning the league pennant with a 33-3 record.

Elsewhere in IBL action on Tuesday night, Jasvir Rakkar struck out 13 in a complete-game shutout as the Kitchener Panthers blanked the Hamilton Cardinals, 7-0.

Kitchener leads the best-of-seven quarterfinal 3-1.

Rakkar (2-0) scattered four hits and walked two, needing 125 pitches to go wire to wire.

Offensively, Josh Garton singled, homered and drove in three. Sean Reilly and Jeff Pietraszko each drove in a run and scored once, Mike Andrulis had an RBI and two runs, and Yorbis Borroto plated a run.

TJ Baker doubled and added a stolen base for the Cardinals. Connor Bowie also doubled.

Jackson Jones (0-2) took the loss, giving up two runs (one earned) on a hit with six walks and a strikeout in five innings.

Game 5 goes Thursday night.

The London Majors are the first team to win its first-round series after a 7-2 victory over the Burlington Herd, Tuesday night at Labatt Park in London.

London wins the best-of-seven series 4-1.

Byron Reichstein and Cleveland Brownlee each had two hits and two RBI and combined to score three times for the Majors. Kyle Gormandy drove in three, LeJon Baker had an RBI, and Chris McQueen went 2-for-3 with two runs and a stolen base.

Luis Sanchez (2-0) went eight innings, allowing two runs (one earned) on nine hits with a walk and four strikeouts.

For Burlington, Matt Schmidt hit a solo home run, and Reese O’Farrell had the other RBI. Ryan Freemantle singled twice.

Christian Hauck (0-2) gave up seven runs (four earned) on seven hits with two walks and six strikeouts in 6.2 innings.