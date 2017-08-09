The City of Barrie Theatres presents Adrian Marchuk’s latest show, Over the Rainbow: The Harold Arlen Story, this month.

It’s the second in a three show theatre series which kicked off last month with Old Wives Tales.

This show follows on Marchuk’s hit Any Dream Will Do - The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber, which played in Barrie last year.

The same team conceived Over the Rainbow, including Kelly Holiff, who also appears in the show. She is known as much for her behind-the-scenes work as she is for front of stage, acting and concerts.

She has been the voice for Heart and Stroke, Veterans Affairs, Sick Kids and Tim Hortons, produced shows and fronted bands at the Air Canada Centre and Rogers Centre and toured with Colm Wilkinson. Her most recent appearance here was this spring for The Stars Come Out, a variety show fundraiser for Theatre by the Bay.

Appearing with her and Marchuk is Thom Allison, who marked his first Barrie show last spring as Priam Farll in the Talk is Free Theatre show Darling of the Day. His eclectic theatrical past includes Priscilla, Queen of the Desert on Broadway; Shaw Festival and Stratford roles among others as well as serving as a judge on CBC’s Over the Rainbow. He currently stars as Pree in the hit series, Killjoys on Space/Syfy Networks.

Alana Bridgewater is an actor and singer based in Toronto. She has appeared in television and theatre shows such as Shrek, Hairspray, We Will Rock You and The Wizard of Oz. As a singer, she received a Gemini nomination for Gospel Christmas (CBC), has sung back-up vocals for Johnny Reid and was a founding member of the Nathaniel Dett Chorale.

Marchuk, who starred as Frankie Valli in the Toronto and Las Vegas companies of Jersey Boys, may also be familiar to Barrie audiences for previous appearances here with Anne & Gilbert, the Ontario tour - he starred as Gilbert - as well as for a similar show he created on the musical dynasty of Richard Rodgers’ family for Talk Is Free Theatre. His most recent appearance here was for The Stars Come Out this spring.

Marchuk, who lives in Toronto, started out as a singer in a family that enjoyed singing.

He was in the choir in high school, which led to musicals, an audition for theatre school and a degree from the University of Windsor.

He didn’t begin formal training in either singing or acting until university.

After graduating, Marchuk landed a job at Canada’s Wonderland, singing in a 1940s revue show six days a week and from there went to the Shaw Festival.

Over the Rainbow: The Harold Arlen Story explores the life and iconic music of the man who wrote the music for The Wizard of Oz along with more than 500 songs, a number of which have becoming known worldwide and are part of the American Songbook. Some of his most well-known songs include Over the Rainbow, Stormy Weather, Get Happy, Paper Moon, the Man That Got Away, If I Only Had a Brain, Come Rain or Come Shine, Let’s Fall in Love and One for My Baby.

It unfolds Aug. 23-27 at the Mady Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Barrie. Evening and matinee performances are available.

Tickets are $35, available at the box office, 705-739-4228.