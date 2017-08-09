Local singer-songwriter Dani Strong plays the main stage at the Boots and Hearts Festival this weekend.

She has been on a bit of a roll lately, especially since her debut album, released last fall, hit No. 1 on the iTunes country charts and No. 2 over all genres at iTunes.

Time to Breathe, the title of her album, was Strong’s way of reclaiming her music after one of her songs was stolen, posted for sale on iTunes under another name. It was sent all over the world and even submitted to a American contest which is where a savvy producer’s wife caught it and put in the work to find the real creator.

“It was identity theft, even my voice, selling on iTunes for four years before I even noticed. It was a show in Florida that discovered the theft; she got there and couldn’t sing,” Strong said.

“The road is not smooth and paved for us, there’s no silver spoon in my mouth, that’s for darn sure,” she added. “We were ready to quit, sell our house and move to B.C., where my family was, and I got a call that a girl stole my song and my life changed.”

After issuing a cease-and-desist order, Strong set about turning it into a positive experience. She took out a line of credit to finance a record that would get her songs back out there and, to her shock, it went to No. 1 the on the first day.

Even though it wasn’t a good time in the industry to release an album, she still managed to garner two Country Music Association of Ontario nominations, including one for rising star.

Her star may be on the rise now, but she has been performing with her core band - Mike Bowell, Grant Taylor and Steve Gotlib - for the past 10 years, playing the bar circuit as well as for corporate events and weddings.

Along the way, they’ve opened for The Eli Young Band, Emerson Drive, Jason McCoy, Tebey, Jess Moskaluke, Jimmy Rankin, The Lovelocks and others.

This past spring, they were performing out west and, back in Barrie for the summer, played Kempenfest for the first time last weekend.

She has been involved with Boots and Hearts in the past, but this is her first year performing on the main stage.

“So far this year, they’ve had me do a lot of the promotion. I think they think I’m funny,” Strong said. “I’m definitely known as the humorous one, for sure. I just rely on my humour. I’m not 20 and tiny, (so) I have use something.”

She’s also very appreciative of the responses she received when her record came out, so much so that she took the time to say thank you to every single comment. It took her 48 hours.

Strong’s interest in music started in Grade 7 went she fell in love with trombone, took it home and her father bought her a guitar. She learned to play the guitar and piano and moved to Ontario to York University for trombone and the jazz program, but dropped out to do her own music.

After her best friend died at the age of 20, so did her music, and she started working in a music store and served as crew for a few bands on the road. It in turn inspired her, and she learned and kept writing songs.

She met her husband 12 years ago. He was a drummer with The Salads, a band that was a major success early to mid-2000s. Tey married nine years ago.

When their first-born child contracted meningitis at seven days old, the same illness that took the life of her best friend, the couple re-evaluated their careers and Grant Taylor gave up the band to become an electrician.

Their first child survived. Mickey is now seven years old and their daughter, Dotty, is five.

Strong is scheduled to perform on Sunday at 2:45 p.m., on the main stage, with her full band, nine pieces, which includes several local musicians such as Brett Caswell on guitar and Taylor on drums, and backing vocalists Gina Horswood and Tamica Herod.

Country music is Strong’s passion because it’s a story-telling genre. She is working on her second album.

The Boots & Hearts Music Festival runs from Aug. 10-13 at Burl’s Creek Event Grounds, 134 Line 8 in Oro-Medonte Township, north of Barrie.

This year’s headliners include Luke Bryan, Keith Urban, Brantley Gilbert and Doc Walker.

For more details, tickets and camping, visit www.bootsandhearts.com.