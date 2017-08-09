The good folks at the Barrie legion remain a few shuffles short of a full deck.

Which is to the benefit of everyone buying tickets to its Catch the Ace lottery this summer.

“Once it hit your paper, it went stupid,” said Raylene Oakley at the W.C. Little Royal Canadian Legion on Wednesday.

“We’re having a riot with it,” she said.

Last Sunday’s draw for the ace of spades – and a pot worth $25,000 - remained hidden, so the winner received their $1,000 bonus prize, and the pot will continue to grow.

With 26 cards remaining – and a firm lid on the pot at $30,000 – the legion crew has come up with a final Must Go Draw for the week of Aug. 27.

Legion spokesman Steve Glover said if the ace is not uncovered during the Aug. 13 or 20 draws, on Aug. 27 they will keep drawing tickets from the large barrel until the ace is uncovered.

“We will sell about 1,465 tickets that week, which will bring us up to the $50,000 cap of what we’re allowed to sell,” Glover said.

Barrie’s lottery licence has been amended to account for the Must Go Draw sell-off based on its number of tickets sold and approximately $20,000 donated to local charities.

Similar Chase the Ace lotteries on the east coast don’t have the legion’s $50,000 ceiling.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the pot in St. Kevin’s Parish in the Goulds suburb of St. John’s, N.L., had reached $1.5 million and crowds were still lined up down the road in the rain to buy tickets.

Glover said while the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation sets the requirements for the Barrie legion’s lottery, they have been asked if they’d like to buy a bigger licence to increase the number of tickets sold - and the size of the pot.

“There’s much more involved, more bureaucracy and audits, etc. And given we’re new, we’ll stay with the $50,000. Why get greedy? If money is going to the legion and local charities, we’re happy with that,” Glover said.

In Barrie, each ticket buyer choses a random number between one and 52 – as marked on plain envelopes with the remaining playing cards enclosed – and writes their choice on the ticket which goes into a large barrel.

If the ace isn’t uncovered during the next two weeks, tickets will once again go on sale Sunday night on Aug. 20 after the draw, with a maximum of two tickets per person for the next week's draw.

On Aug. 27, the first ticket drawn will be awarded the initial $1,465 prize money and if that ticket doesn’t uncover the ace, another name will be drawn for the big pot’s prize, and so on, said Glover.

Unlike the Maritime draws, the ticket-holder doesn’t have to be in the building to win.

But as Oakley said, being there during the draw is half the fun.

“People know now, ‘oh, I better be there for the draw on Sunday’, so the place is packed. It’s been great for the legion,” she said.

Remaining tickets for the Aug. 13 draw sold out in 45 minutes on Wednesday afternoon, she said, adding if people want to buy tickets for the Aug. 20 draw, they might want to buy them on Sunday.

