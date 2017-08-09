Bidding adieu: PAPER VIEW

This week, we say adios to...

Glen Campbell, 81, whose passing was announced Tuesday.

Campbell was an important member of the famed Wrecking Crew, the ace studio musicians behind hundreds and hundreds of songs and hits made famous by The Byrds, The Mamas and The Papas, The Monkees, Elvis Presley, The Righteous Brothers, Sonny and Cher, Frank Sinatra...

There’s not enough time or space to list them all.

I had heard a few times over the years that Campbell was an amazing session guitarist, but in a Rolling Stone obituary on Tuesday, one of his fellow Wrecking Crew players, Leon Russell, had this to say: “His deal was that he didn’t read music, so they would play it one time for him, and he had it.”

In that environment — high-priced session players, major artists, a jammed recording schedule where first-take perfection wasn’t surprising – that’s remarkable.

In other words, I’m willing to bet that Campbell was the only member of the Wrecking Crew who could get away with playing by ear.

On another note, if you’re a songwriter looking how to craft a beautiful, aching chorus, check out Campbell’s Wichita Lineman, written by Jimmy Webb, who worked with Campbell on numerous hits.

Yes, it’s syrupy sweet and the lyrics, “And I need you more than want you; and I want you for all time,” could be seen as the co-dependent’s anthem, but with Campbell’s uncomplicated vocals, it’s the essential, eternal declaration from the heart.

Next, we say adios to a politician’s reasonable approach to a fraught situation, Part 1.

Interesting to see in the Examiner two days ago a reader’s response to Conservative MP Alex Nuttall’s recent flyer exploiting the Omar Khadr affair.

The flyer is an exercise in fanning flames by dumbing down to abject black-and-white terms a case that was long, protracted and involved the Supreme Court of Canada.

And, as Nuttall’s flyer conveniently forgets to mention, the federal Conservatives under Stephen Harper, who refused to accept legal realities and kicked this contentious can so far down the road that it was met by the next government in power, Justin Trudeau’s Liberals.

At the top of the flyer, this big, bold statement: “$10.5 MILLION FOR A TERRORIST.”

Under that, the question: “Do you support Justin Trudeau’s decision to pay convicted terrorist Omar Khadr $10.5 million and apologize on behalf of Canada?” Then it gives the reader a choice between feeling like a traitor or joining the federal Conservative rage-fest.

Nuttall’s entire message: 25 words.

And then there was the letter from Examiner reader Peter Bursztyn. Over its 707 words, Bursztyn sheds legal light on human rights as interpreted by the Supreme Court of Canada.

And, obviously, lots more. He wrote it as a direct response to Nuttall, but the folks who would benefit the most by reading it are the folks who are angry about the apology and compensation to Khadr.

It may not change their opinion, but it could remind them that this story is far too complicated to be condensed to less than 30 partisan-tinged words.

Adios to a politician’s reasonable approach to a fraught situation, Part 2.

Gotta tell ya, I’m antsy since hearing on Tuesday that United States President Donald Trump’s “fire and fury” vow aimed at North Korea leader Kim Jong Un.

We’re talking an escalation in North Korea’s nuclear-arms capability and we’re talking an escalation of rhetoric on both sides.

But mostly we’re talking about two major political leaders whose skins can be thin.

Therein, the biggest threat of all.

Bruce Cameron is a Barrie freelance writer.