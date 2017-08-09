A bean caper goes up in smoke… and barley

Police say a couple pulled a switcheroo by trading a java maker for beer at Loblaws on Bayfield Street on Sunday.

After misleading the customer service employee into giving them a refund for a coffee press they took off a shelf, the suspects then convinced the employee to use those funds to buy several cases of beer and cigarettes.

The incident was caught on video surveillance and police are looking for the suspects.

