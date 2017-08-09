Maybe landfill is the wrong word

I was quite surprised and dismayed to find out that the Barrie landfill site does not accept landfill.

Clean landfill, that is.

They will accept any manner of garbage, but not clean landfill.

After moving to Barrie recently, my wife and I began landscaping our proper property, which generated a fair amount of good clean dirty. What are we to do with this?

The Barrie landfill site should be honest and change their name to the Barrie dump.

Norman Blackmore

Barrie

Warden Marshall a leader for all

We are starting to see people positioning themselves to become the next Simcoe North MPP.

When it comes to this unique region of Ontario, there is clearly only one person, one politician, who fits the MPP bill and that is Penetanguishene Mayor and Simcoe County Warden Gerry Marshall.

Myself and others are hearing that Gerry has been asked about, and is considering, a run for the provincial Liberals in the election, and I believe it is of value to support this request for our future. Having been on council with Gerry for the 2010-14 term, and having continued to work with him on various Simcoe North initiatives since then, I know he is already accustomed to the 70- to 80-hour weekly workload that comes with being the most influential smalltown mayor in the province.

In the past seven years, Gerry has, municipally, gleaned far more funding for Penetanguishene than any other smalltown politician. And provincially, he has taken on the high cost of policing, fought for Simcoe North when the water levels on the Great Lakes were low, and continues to tackle the smalltown, rural Ontario hospital funding challenges, on all of our behalves.

When Simcoe North was left out of the province’s $20-million economic development fund, Gerry fought for us, and won. He has also tackled the rural issue of poor internet service by successfully convincing the federal and provincial governments to commit $180 million so he can drive meaningful internet to every home, farmhouse, business or industrial complex in our area. He is accomplishing all of this from the lowest tier of government. Just imagine if he had a seat at Queen’s Park.

When it comes to keeping taxes low, driving economic development, engaging our tourism assets and fighting for the residents of Simcoe North who most need a helping hand, Gerry comes through. On the higher level, he stands as the chairman of both the Western Wardens and the board for South Western Integrated Fibre Technology (SWIFT).

On the human level, his valuable life experiences and unwavering commitment to people is, perhaps, the most significant light that he sheds on the current political scene. It’s time to get back to that. Regardless of your political stripes, all of us who care about Simcoe North need people like Gerry representing us. In observing his decision-making process, you can see that he considers all issues from a full 360-degree perspective, assessing holistics and working for balance. At this time, Simcoe North needs a leader that is minister material, someone who sees farther down the road than most of us care to.

At this time, we need Gerry. If you are ready to continue to thrive and grow in Simcoe North, rattle Gerry’s cage and encourage him to represent us.

Erin Chapelle

Victoria Harbour