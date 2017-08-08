Wasaga Beach still looking for a high school

WASAGA BEACH — The High School Task Force is taking its facts to the public to gain momentum to convince the Simcoe County District School Board to build the first high school in town.

Chair Andy Beaudoin and town director of economic development and tourism Andrew McNeil brought their case to the Chamber of Commerce on July 27.

“We are the largest community in Ontario without a high school,” said McNeil.

Wasaga Beach currently has 740 secondary school aged students being bused to other high schools. The task force’s research shows that the optimal size of a high school is 600 to 800 students.

“We already have the numbers,” said Beaudoin.

And those student numbers are growing.

Demographics of Wasaga Beach show that it is the second fastest growing community in Simcoe County and 12th fastest growing community in Canada.

Wasaga Beach also has a growing number of children. There were 3,000 children in Wasaga Beach according to 2011 Census data. That number has increased to 3,340 for the recently released 2016 Census data.

Research done on behalf of the task force by Altus Group shows that by 2036 there will be 849 high school aged students in Wasaga Beach or 1,236 Grade 7 to 12 students.

The research also shows the percentage of families with children living in Wasaga Beach (40.7%) is below the Simcoe County average (59.3%).

Beaudoin says that’s proof that the town not having a high school is dissuading more families with children from moving to Wasaga Beach.

Altus group projected that if Wasaga Beach had a high school, the numbers of high school aged children would be 1,000 by 2036 or 1,500 for Grade 7 to 12.

A high school becomes a centre of community life as well as an important part of a town’s identity, said McNeil.

That’s why Elmvale fought so hard to keep its school open after it was slated for closure, he added.

The goal of the task force is to have a Wasaga Beach high school project be placed on the Simcoe County District School Board’s 2018 capital priority list.

“We want our name on that list,” McNeil told the chamber members.

While the SCDSB wanted the town to approve a third public elementary school (there is also one Catholic Elementary school) council endorsed the building of a Grade 7 to 12 school. Council is awaiting a response from the board, which is expected in the next two months, said McNeil.

A Grade 7 to 12 school would solve two problems. It would give Wasaga Beach it’s first high school and it would delay the need to build a fourth elementary school because taking out the Grades 7 and 8 pupils would free up space for more younger students.

“We will still need a fourth elementary school,” said Beaudoin.

After a fourth elementary school is built, the high school could become a Grade 9 to 12 school, he added.

Wasaga Beach has not received its share of education tax dollars, said Beaudoin. The provincial government spent $9 billion on new schools in Ontario.

“Do you see any of that $9 billion here?”

Wasaga Beach residents have paid $68 million to the SCDSB in the last 10 years. In the next 10 years, residents will pay another $75 million, Beaudoin said.

A high school would cost approximately $25 million.

“This community has had a lot of flow out and very little flow in. People should be angry about this,” he said.

Contrary to public opinion, building a high school in Wasaga Beach would not result in the closure of the other high schools as they are at or near capacity currently, Beaudoin said.

The High School Task Force will be making a presentation to the Wasaga Sunbird Probus Club on Aug. 17.

Eventually there will be a public meeting held at the RecPlex on the issue, the date of which has not yet be set.

