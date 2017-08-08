Students display their work at Barrie campus
Silhouetted behind a schematic drawing, Hayley Scully, a graduate of the cabinet-making techniques program at Georgian College in Barrie, helps set up for this week’s fifth annual Student Cabinetmaking exhibit, which continues on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Students will be on hand both days to discuss their work. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
