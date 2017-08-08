ORO-MEDONTE TWP. — New landowners discovered an unpleasant sight when they visited their land on Diamond Valley Road on Monday.

The family might have been envisioning their future home when they stood on the dirt lot, but their dreams soured when they came upon a white skull sticking out of the dirt on their new property.

Teri, who asked her last name not be used, works for Democrat Homes, which has been building large estate homes in the area, near Line 7 North and Horseshoe Valley Road, for the past five years.

“We had cut down trees and pulled three stumps on that lot on Friday,” Teri said Tuesday afternoon.

“It must have rained over the weekend and uncovered the remains. We were told they’re of an Aboriginal female and they’re about 100 years old,” Teri said.

The homeowners called police, who arrived and cordoned off the area with yellow tape.

Teri said police called in a forensic archeologist who confirmed the remains were of a historical nature.

“At this point, there’s nothing suspicious,” said Ontario Provincial Police Sgt. Peter Leon.

“The OPP has concluded its investigation and, as of 6 a.m. this morning, private security has taken up a position at that location,” he said.

It’s not clear if the homeowner will keep that property or move to another lot, Teri said.

But, she added, it’s not the first time human remains and artifacts have been found in the area.

“This used to be an Indian town or settlement,” she said.

A few years ago, human remains were found at another lot in the area. They, too, were determined to be Indigenous remains.

