Change text size for the story

A young couple is suspected of stealing clothes from a second-hand clothes store in Barrie’s south-end.

Police say video surveillance at Plato’s Closet captured a man and woman removing price tags and security sensors off several pieces of clothing before putting them in a bag on Aug. 1.

When the pair was confronted by staff, they turned over the clothing.

However, after leaving the store, it was noticed that man was wearing stolen black Adidas shoes and a Bench jacket.

Police are looking for a white, woman, approximately 25 years of age.

She has a medium build, 130 pounds and approximately five-foot-four inches.

She has multiple tattoos on her chest, left forearm, right upper arm and left leg and foot.

She was wearing a brown leather jacket, black tank top and black skirt with white print and carrying a pink Guess-style purse.

The second suspect is a white male, about 25 years old, has a medium build, 180 pounds and five-foot eight inches.

He has short brown hair.

He was wearing a black Blue Jays hat, black Adidas and bench jacket, and white T-shirt and cameo shorts

Anyone with information is asked to call Barrie Police Service at 705-725-7025, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or leave an anonymous tip online at www.tipsubmit.com.