Toronto police is requesting assistance locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Alessandra Anson was last seen on Friday, Aug. 4 in the Warden Avenue and Sheppard Av., East area.

She is described as having a medium build, black hair and brown eyes.

Police are concerned for her safety and say she may be in the Port Severn area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4200, Crime Stoppers

anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477) or visit Crime Stoppers online at www.222tips.com.