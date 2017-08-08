INNISIFL -

The South Simcoe police marine unit was kept busy over the holiday long weekend.

Shortly after 2 p.m., Saturday, marine officers were notified of a kayakker in distress at Innisfil Beach Park.

Police say a man had rented a kayak, but became fatigued while paddling against a heavy wind, so his son called for help.

Officers aboard the John Wardrop II located the man in his kayak more than two kilometres from shore and in 85 feet of water.

Police say the man was unfamiliar with kayaking and was ill-prepared for the conditions on Lake Simcoe.

Officers later spoke to the kayak rental company and cautioned them against renting to clients unfamiliar with the sport, or in poor weather conditions.

Early Monday morning, officers were called to a report of two stranded vessels.

One boat had engine trouble and had summoned a friend in a second vessel for assistance, but that vessel also ran into trouble. Both boats ended up adrift off Lockhart Road.

Officers were responding when they learned that both vessels were underway.

At 12:45 a.m., the boaters were met by officers at Innisfil Beach Park. All seven people aboard the two boats were found to be in good health.

Police remind boaters to check all equipment before venturing out on the water, ensuring an adequate supply of gas and a fully charged cellphone. Also, check the weather conditions predicted for the area before leaving shore.