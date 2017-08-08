Longbogganing in Barrie
While enjoying a day off work, Barrie resident Troy Van Noortwyk put a different spin on what most consider a winter activity. Called a longboggan, Van Noortwyk installed skateboard wheels to a toboggan and the rest was smooth sailing. MARK WANZEL/PHOTO
