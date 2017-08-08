Jewelry, energy, double-dipping: LETTERS

Jewelry letter was off-base

(Re: ‘Jewelry for the Queen?’ letter to the editor in the July 28 edition of the Examiner)

I read Barry Woods’ letter in the Friday, July 28 Examiner, amazed at his ignorance.

The Canadian government’s latest First Nations budget includes $8.4 billion over the next five years for education, plus nearly $2 billion for water and wastewater infrastructure.

This massive budget does not include salaries exceeding $100,000 for the chiefs.

As an example, Chief Ron Giesbrecht of the Kwikwetlem, B.C., band, with a population of 82 persons, receives an annual salary of $914,219, all tax-free!

I do not think the gift of jewelry to our Queen was valued at more than that.

By the way, one chief also was paid $100,778 in travel and other expenses.

Graham Patterson

Barrie

Energy minister got one thing right

(Re: ‘Brown has no plan’ letter to the editor in the Aug. 1 edition of the Examiner)

Glenn Thibeault, in your attack on the Ontario Conservatives, you got one thing right: “Ontarian’s deserve better”.

Better than it’s got now.

Stan Street

Barrie

What is ‘double-dipping,’ anyway?

There have been lately a series of public statements concerning retired members of Parliament and armed services personnel “double -dipping.”

This term is frequently applied by antisocial capitalists to people who work after retiring while collecting a pension from their earlier jobs.

These “capitalists” imply it is wrong to work for compensation while collecting a pension. They do not accept the simple truth that a pension is an earned but delayed payment for work done.

They strongly suggested that it is immoral to collect a pension and work for money on some other job.

However, the same people have no difficulty with collecting earnings on business profits or investments and never refer to such double income as immoral “double-dipping.”

Konrad Brenner

Ramara Township