When Her Royal Highness Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, visited Barrie last October, she took part in a dedication ceremony for two granite benches and a Victoria Cross obelisk war monument at the future site of the Military Heritage Park.

The Victoria Cross is the highest and most prestigious award for gallantry in the face of the enemy that can be awarded to members of British and Commonwealth militaries in times of war.

What many residents may not know is that one of the Victoria Cross winners named on the new monument has a Barrie connection: Honorary Lt.-Col. Rev. John Weir Foote.

Rev. Foote was born on May 5, 1904, in Madoc, Ont., located north of Belleville. He was educated at the University of Western Ontario and Queen’s University.

He then attended the Montreal Presbyterian College at McGill University, graduating from the theology program.

Foote was ordained as a Presbyterian minister and served congregations at Fort Coulonge, Que., and Port Hope, Ont.

The outbreak of the Second World War saw many young men enlist in the Canadian Armed Forces.

Foote answered the call, too, and enlisted in the Canadian Chaplain Corps in December 1939. He was appointed to the rank of honorary captain and assigned to the Royal Hamilton Light Infantry (Wentworth Regiment) in Hamilton as its regimental chaplain.

When the 1st Battalion, RHLI was posted to England in July 1940, Foote went with them.

On Aug. 19, 1942, the RHLI deployed to the beaches of the French port of Dieppe as part of Operation Jubilee, marking the second time the Canadian Army had gone into action during the Second World War.

At the age of 38, Foote deployed along with the regiment, although he wasn’t originally supposed to be a part of the raid. Lt.-Col. Robert Labatt, commanding officer of the 1st Battalion, RHLI, changed his mind after Foote told him he was going on the raid and that Labatt could arrest him for disobeying an order.

Upon landing on the beach, the burly chaplain attached himself to the Regimental Aid Post, assisting the medical officer and wounded soldiers, both spiritually and physically.

Descriptions of his bravery that day are utterly incredible and inspiring.

During the eight hours that the RHLI was on the beaches at Dieppe, Foote carried more than 30 wounded soldiers to the aid post while enemy fire rained all around him.

When the time came to evacuate, Foote refused to leave, electing to remain with those who were forced to stay behind and suffer their fate, too.

As a non-combatant, Foote was not allowed to carry a rifle into battle. However, during the evacuation, Foote grabbed a Bren gun and provided covering fire for his comrades, a rather unusual thing for a chaplain to do.

For Foote’s actions that day, he was awarded the Victoria Cross.

His citation reads in part: “... with utter disregard for his personal safety, Honorary Captain Foote exposed himself to an inferno of fire and saved many lives by his gallant efforts ... his example inspired all around him. Those who observed him state that the calmness of this heroic officer as he walked about, collecting the wounded on the fire-swept beach will never be forgotten.”

Foote was taken prisoner along with 173 other members of the RHLI, including Labatt. He remained a prisoner of war until released on May 5,1945.

Upon returning to Canada, Foote chose to remain with the Canadian Chaplain Corps and was posted to Camp Borden in September 1945 as the senior Protestant chaplain with the rank of major. He took up residence in Barrie, living at 135 Mulcaster St.

On March 28, 1946, Foote travelled to Buckingham Palace where he was formally presented his Victoria Cross by King George VI, becoming the only member of the Canadian Chaplains Corps ever to receive such an honour.

Foote remained in Barrie and with the Canadian Chaplain Corps until he was released from the army in 1948. That same year, Foote left pastoral ministry for a career in politics, winning a seat in Ontario legislature as the Conservative member for Durham County. He held the riding until retiring from politics in 1959.

In 1964, Foote returned to the RHLI as its honorary lieutenant-colonel. He relinquished the appointment in 1973.

One of the many honours Foote would see in his lifetime was having the Royal Canadian Legion branch in Cobourg named after him in 1982.

Foote lived with his wife, Edith, in Cobourg until his death on May 2, 1988, three days shy of this 84th birthday. He was laid to rest in Cobourg’s Union Cemetery.

The James Street Armoury in Hamilton, home of the RHLI (Wentworth Regiment), was renamed the Lieutenant-Colonel John Weir Foote, VC, CD Armoury in his honour in September 1990.

Foote’s medals are on permanent display at the RHLI Museum in Hamilton.