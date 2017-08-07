Wage hike: LETTERS

Wage hike just a re-election ploy

Most of the letters I see supporting the $15 minimum wage seem to feel the affected companies are sitting on piles of cash that they are hoarding and won’t share with the poor workers (who agree to work at minimum wage).

Minimum-wage jobs are minimum-wage jobs because there is little skill involved. They are a stepping stone to better opportunities.

This increase will affect grocery stores, gas stations, fast-food joints and anywhere else currently at or below the $15 mark.

Where will the money come from? Everybody.

The costs on these goods will increase and we will all be paying more to support these increased costs. Therefore, everyone will have less buying power.

I am particularly worried about food costs and expect an increase of 15% to 20%.

In round numbers, if you have $100 to buy labour at $11 an hour, you will have nine employees. At $15 an hour, you will have six employees. So either jobs will be cut or costs will go up.

The sad part is that this whole thing is just an attempt by Wynne and Co. to get re-elected.

John Bruce

Hanover

Robust economy leads to higher wages

Kathleen Wynne and her ilk believe that higher wages will lead to a robust economy.

She’s got it backwards. It’s a robust economy that leads to higher wages.

But this Liberal government has done everything it can to wreck the economy, from excessive taxation, overregulation, skyrocketing hydro prices, etc.

A socialist government cannot legislate a strong economy.

Every year, fewer people are pulling the economic wagon and more and fatter people are riding in it.

If you wish to see how this will eventually play out, have a look at Venezuela today.

Dave Miller

Brantford