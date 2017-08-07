Trip to Antarctica 'an eye-opener'

INNISIFL -

Eric Whitehead and his wife have been working their way around the planet, building on their initial “road trips” with their kids, across North America, to now travel on their own to countries as diverse as Vietnam and Peru.

And everywhere they’ve gone, Whitehead has taken photos and kept a journal, transforming the experience into a book, something more personal than the usual travel guide and much more inspiring.

His latest has just been released, entitled Antarctica: An Expedition Cruise.

Antarctica was their sixth continent, but that wasn’t the primary reason for taking the journey.

“It really is truly a wilderness,” said Whitehead, an opportunity to see one of the last wild places on Earth, a place without people, except for the odd scientific outpost, and cruise ships.

The Whiteheads opted for an expedition ship, rather than a cruise, because there would be only 80 passengers on board.

Unfortunately, the smaller ship lacked the ballast and stability of a larger vessel, as they discovered on the crossing from Argentina to Antarctica.

“It’s notorious for being one of the roughest passages on Earth, and it didn’t disappoint,” Whitehead said.

During the two-day crossing, both Whitehead, who is “somewhat susceptible,” and his wife Karen, who is “very susceptible” to sea-sickness, had a tough time. In fact, “it was wicked.”

Both were impressed by the crew, who were unfazed by the ship’s rolling.

“They literally walk down the passageways at a 45-degree angle... We never handled it,” Whitehead admitted.

The return passage was even wilder, with the ship pitching up and down as well as rolling from side to side. On that voyage, one-third of the crew succumbed to seasickness.

“You wonder, why am I doing this? But the 12 days in between were fantastic,” Whitehead said.

For 12 days, the group explored the iceberg-filled waters surrounding Antarctica, observing penguins, whales and seals, and the rugged coastline in their zodiacs.

“We were in Newfoundland two years before and we saw hundreds of icebergs for the first time,” he said. “We saw thousands of icebergs a day in Antarctica.”

It was also an opportunity to see first-hand the impact of global climate change.

Warming temperatures are causing the ice sheets to “calve,” creating the growing flotilla of icebergs.

And scientists blamed changes in water temperature for the death of hundreds of penguins in Neko Harbour.

At the penguin colony, the visitors found that one in 10 penguins had died.

Biologists aboard the ship explained that the deaths were likely due to starvation: warmer water temperatures killed off the krill, tiny shrimp-like creatures on which penguin feed.

“That was very disheartening,” Whitehead said. “(But) every day was different, each place had something unique about it.”

The visitors even had an opportunity to take a “polar bear dip” in the frigid waters of the Antarctic.

The book is filled with Whitehead’s observations and experiences, and brilliant colour photos, for anyone thinking of making the voyage to the south polar region. It was a big expense, especially since the trip was in American dollars.

“It was a real eye-opener, just to see something that spectacularly beautiful,” Whitehead said.

Antarctica: An Expedition Cruise can be purchased for $25 on Whitehead’s website, thatroadtripbook.com, under Related Reading, or catch him at Bradford’s Carrotfest on Aug. 19 for a signed copy.

There’s only one continent remaining for the Whiteheads to explore, and that’s Australia. But that’s a story for another book.