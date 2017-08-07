Steam show whistles into Cookstown

INNISIFL -

The 52nd annual Georgian Bay Steam Show held at the Cookstown Steam Show grounds focused on more than just steam.

Although, the huge wood-fired steam engines produced by companies like Waterloo Manufacturing and Sawyer Massey are always the stars of the show.

The four-day festival, held over the Civic Holiday long weekend, also featured tractor pulls, all kinds of gas- and steam-powered equipment, antique cars and trucks, live music, kids' activities, talent shows, and a farm demonstration festival.

Show attendees could enjoy fresh Ontario corn on the cob, cooked up by a steam engine, lively tunes played by the Bond Head Fiddlers, an introduction to square dancing and a demonstration of horse-drawn ploughing by Scott Gilpin and his team of horses.

The official opening ceremonies took place on Saturday.

Innisfil Mayor Gord Wauchope and Deputy Mayor Lynn Dollin welcomed visitors, and acknowledged York-Simcoe MPP Julia Munro, longest-serving woman at Queen's Park, who will be retiring at the end of her term of office.

Munro praised the Georgian Bay Steam Association for its decades of work, preserving the physical heritage and farming traditions.

“The value of the heritage this organization brings to the public," she said. "It's exciting for some of us, who remember some of these pieces... It looks at who we are, and what we accomplished. It's important for us to remember our roots.”

York-Simcoe MP Peter Van Loan also spoke to the heritage, reflecting on a list from yesteryear in the Steam Show booklet, that mentioned candy cigarettes, tableside juke boxes, home milk delivery in glass bottles, 45-rpm records, Howdy Doody, metal ice cube trays with levers and Studebakers.

“I realized I experienced every one of those, except the Studebaker,” Van Loan said.

But the festival was about more than nostalgia. Georgian Bay Steam Association president Gary Frampton noted that it was also about getting involved and passing on an interest, in agricultural heritage, about how things work and how things used to be, to the next generation.