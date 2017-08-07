Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) has received a $100,000 gift from Roberta Place Care Centre and Retirement Home in Barrie.

Owners of the facility, the Jarlette family, including Alex, Sharon and David, recently made the donation which is for equipment supporting the cancer program at RVH.

During a visit by the family to the cancer centre, a plaque was unveiled in honour of the gift.

“We are so fortunate to have generous donors across the region who support and understand RVH’s regional role,” said John Byles, chairman of the RVH Foundation. “The Jarlettes understand healthcare equipment doesn’t last forever.”

The average lifespan of equipment is seven to 10 years, so it regularly needs to be replaced.

“As RVH services expand and this health centre remains on the leading edge of technology, there are always new items to be purchased,” Byles said. “The Jarlette family’s gift will go a long way to helping us replace and upgrade crucial equipment, putting great tools in the great hands of caregivers.”

Equipment is one of five areas of focus in RVH’s Hearts & Minds campaign – along with advanced cardiac care, child and youth mental health services, women’s cancer services, and teaching and research – which has now reached more than $21.7 million of its $25-million goal.

“This is the first gift from Roberta Place to RVH and specifically the cancer centre because we understand firsthand, the impact cancer can have on people’s lives,” said Alex Jarlette. “We wholeheartedly support this health centre and hope our donation of funds to purchase and upgrade equipment serves several purposes.

“We want to recognize the staff at RVH for always providing exceptional care to our family.,” he added. “We want the residents of our homes to be well-cared for with the best technology available to them when they’re ill. And finally, it’s important we give back to the entire region because we have always received great support in the communities where we operate residences.”