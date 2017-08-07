Dog days of summer return to region

Dogs were walking the walk this weekend as they competed for the crown at ODAS Park.

More than 400 dogs were involved with this year’s Barrie Kennel and Obedience Club All-Breed Championships Dog Show, which took place Saturday to Monday.

The fairgrounds were abuzz with close to 100 breeds as well as groomers, handlers, dog owners, judges and organizers who braved chilly wind Saturday to carry on with the show.

“Dog shows are a combination of athleticism and beauty,” said William Alexander, of Milton, who was showing 12 breeds. “You have to make sure they’re in great physical condition and esthetically beautiful.”

To do that, he said, he makes sure the dogs he shows are fed the best food, given regular exercise and have routine visits to the vet and groomer.

Alexander said even though this is a beauty contest, not obedience testing for dogs, they still have to learn how to respond and listen to the handler.

“They have to learn to stand still as the judge examines them,” he said. “They have to learn to move properly on a lead in unison with a handler.”

But more importantly, he said, they have to learn to enjoy themselves.

“It’s called a dog show and the dogs have to learn to enjoy, to have that extra sparkle, so they catch the judge’s eye,” he added.

Beauty wasn’t the only quality being judged at the show, which had several categories, including Doberman Pinscher Club of Canada obedience and rally trials, said Kim Leblanc, a member of the Barrie Kennel and Obedience Club.

Breeds are marked according to the breed standard, which tells judges the basic requirements each dog should be marked on, she said. For instance, points are given, depending on the breed, for the colour of the eyes, the length of the tail is or the positioning of the ears.

“Each day, we will judge all of the breeds,” Leblanc said. “And there will be a best in show at the end of each day, as well as a best puppy in show, a best baby puppy in show.”

Additionally, there is a contest for best altered dog, for those who choose not to breed their dog but still want to join in the fun.

And it’s not just the younger dogs that get to participate; there is a special category for best veteran for senior dogs that don’t get to compete as often.

For 12-year-old dog handler Audrey Harvey, aside from the hard work she puts in to understand the dog she is handling, the show is exciting.

“I do it because it’s fun,” said the Fisherville resident, who has been handling dogs since she was four and was the winner of Best Overall Junior Handler, with Sky, a one-year-old Doberman. “Some people don’t find it fun because they have to do things, but I find it fun because of that. I get to go out and get to run around. I get to be with my favourite kind of animal — a dog — and I get to learn about them.”

