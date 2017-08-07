Cyclists growing confident

After witnessing our Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team junior athletes win big at the Canadian National Mountain Bike Championships and Canada Summer Games last month, the younger Youth Cup athletes decided to bring home their own medals from the Tourism London Youth Grand Prix this past Saturday.

The course is a closed -one-kilometre loop which is used for both a time trial (individual race against the clock) and the criterium (multiple laps in a group).

Although it looked like summer weather the day prior, a cold front moved in bringing cool temperatures, strong winds and drizzle.

The Youth Cup series has started a new format this year, with athletes seeded in five categories based on ability rather than age.

Experienced and older athletes race in the ‘A’ category and newer younger riders start out in the ‘E’ category.

The first race was the time trial. Brett Lancaster and Kelly Lawson, both experienced mountain bikers rode their first road race and proved themselves adept in the discipline.

Lancaster placed second in the time trial while Lawson was seventh.

In the ‘C’ Division time trial, Youth Cup veterans Theron Inglis, Ian Ackert and Ava Holmgren placed second, third and fourth respectively.

In the ‘A’ Division time trial, Paul Mysko showed his strength again and won the time trial.

The criterium races were fast, but required tactic. With the strong winds, riding as a pack would prove to be key and positioning yourself properly in the peloton would be of utmost importance.

While taking your turn pulling at the front is required, spending too much time there can be costly.

Both Lancaster and Lawson again proved themselves with Lancaster taking third and Lawson fourth (first amongst the girls).

In the ‘C’ Division criterium, the boys finished just off the podium, but Ava Holmgren and Elli Clark were the fastest girls across the line, finishing seventh and eighth overall in their races.

By the time the races were over, the drizzle had stopped and the sun was out and riders left with the satisfaction of having put in their best efforts.

As the road-racing season comes to close in the next few weeks, it’s encouraging to see young riders progress in their skills and increase in their confidence.

After the Youth Cup and mountain bike seasons wrap up the team will focus their efforts on the fall cyclocross series.

Rob Meeder is director of the Centurion Next Wave Cycling Team.