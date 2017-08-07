Corralling the Herd

BURLINGTON -

The on-again, off-again London Majors offence had the switch stuck to ‘on’ Sunday, driving them to within one win of moving on to the Intercounty League Baseball semifinals.

The Majors defeated the Burlington Herd, 15-2, to take a 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven playoff series. Game 5 is Tuesday night at 7 p.m. in London.

The Majors couldn’t get much going in a 9-5 loss to the Herd in London on Friday night. The loss cut their series lead to 2-1.

They may have felt they needed to give Sunday’s starting pitcher Chris Boatto a comfortable margin, since Boatto is not one of their regular starters. It turns out Boatto didn’t need very much help.

Boatto has only pitched 24 innings this year and started three games. He was 1-1 with an ERA of more than eight. His last outing was July 29, when he gave up 13 runs to the Kitchener Panthers in four innings.

Boatto was in charge Sunday, though. The Majors gave him an 8-1 lead after three innings and Boatto went six innings, giving up only one hit and two runs.

The combination of Braeden Ferrington and Mike DeLong didn’t give up a hit over the last three innings in relief of Boatto.

“He’s giving us some good outings,” said Majors manager Roop Chanderdat. “The game against Kitchener, he just kind of lost his confidence but he was really good (Sunday.) He kept their hitters off-balance. He’s from the Toronto area and he really wanted to show that he could pitch and he did that.”

Offensively the Majors beat up three Herd pitchers for 15 hits and five home runs. Herd starter Ryan Beckett only lasted 1 2/3 innings giving up seven hits, seven runs with five of them earned.

Byron Reichstein had a pair of two run homers while Mike Ambrose also had a pair of home runs. Kyle Gormandy also had two-run shot. Ambrose and Gormandy had three RBIs each.

Chanderdat says that even during their loss to Burlington on Friday, the game could have changed significantly if the Majors had come up with timely hits.

Luis Sanchez is expected to start Game 5 for the Majors on Tuesday night.

Elsewhere in the IBL playoffs, the Toronto Maple Leafs scored four runs in the eighth inning to defeat the Brantford Red Sox, 4-3, on Sunday afternoon at Christie Pits and take a 2-1 series lead. Game 4 is set for Tuesday night in Brantford.

The Hamilton Cardinals built a 14-run lead and held on for a 21-19 win over the Kitchener Panthers in Game 3 of their series Sunday at Jack Couch Park in Kitchener. The Panthers have a 2-1 series lead, with Game 4 going Tuesday night in Hamilton.

The Barrie Baycats had a first-round bye after finishing in first place in the regular season with a 33-3 record.