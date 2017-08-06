It was one inning in a season that has often been an exercise in frustration for Marco Estrada.

But, boy ,was it impressive and a key sequence in the dramatic 4-3 Jays win in 10 innings Saturday night at Minute Maid Park.

More on the Estrada effort in a moment, but first the winner in extra innings, which came at the expense of Astros reliever Francisco Liriano, who was a Jays starter until being dealt here on Monday.

After walking Rob Refsnyder in the 10th, Liriano allowed Ryan Goins to slap a soft opposite-field single that brought the winning run home, albeit on a play that had to survive a video review. Refsnyder slid around catcher Brian McCann’s diving tag and touched the plate with his hand.

With the lead, Roberto Osuna came in to mow down the Astros for a 1-2-3 bottom of the 10th to earn his 28th save of the season.

It might not have been possible if it wasn’t for Estrada, however, as the veteran came up clutch in the pivotal seventh inning.

Facing the high-powered Astros — a team that had pummelled Toronto pitching to pieces three times already this season — Estrada delivered.

With the game tied at 3-3, Estrada allowed a leadoff single to Carlos Beltran followed by a double to Alex Bregman. Suddenly, the highest-scoring team in Major League Baseball had runners at second and third with nobody out.

Summoning the poise that made him one of the Jays’ most reliable pitchers last season, Estrada went to the mound, tugged on his cap and went to work.

The veteran righty got McCann to pop up to catcher Russell Martin behind the plate then mowed down J.D. Davis and Tyler White with strikeouts. It didn’t earn him the ‘W,’ but it allowed his team a chance to stay in it.

“He was in a big-time jam but he’s a master at that,” Gibbons said. “I’ve seen that from Day 1 that he got here. Nobody’s better working out of jams, especially late in outings. I’ve seen him do it over and over and over.”

Estrada said he didn’t think about the magnitude of the moment, just his next offering.

“Honestly, I don’t let that stuff get to me,” said Estrada, who went seven innings for a second consecutive start. “You just look at the glove and try to hit it as much as possible and good things will happen if you do.”

GOINS GOOD

Goins has been clutch with runners in scoring position, but he didn’t exactly relish the situation in the ninth inning.

Going to the plate with two out and a chance to drive in the winner, he shuddered at having to face his former teammate, Liriano.

“That’s one guy when I was here, I’d tell him I never want to face him,” Goins said of Liriano, who has now been tagged with two losses in his two appearances with his new team. “Then I end up going out there with two outs and luckily I found a hole. That guy’s one of the nastiest in the league, for sure.”

The play wouldn’t have been complete without the brilliant slide from Refsnyder, who had an inkling the way McCann might move from his days when they were teammates in New York.

“Playing with McCann, I had a feeling he was going to come across his body,” Refsnyder said. “I just had to try to time it right.”

Goins, meanwhile, improved to .378 with runners in scoring position and has a super-clutch 22 RBIs with two outs.

GAME ON

The Jays still have mountains to move to make the post-season for a third consecutive year, but in improving their record to 52-58, they are now five games out of an AL wild-card spot … Despite the stellar outing by Estrada, the Astros were still able to flex their muscles with a pair of home runs. It started early with Josh Reddick hitting a two-run shot out in the first and White adding a solo shot in the third … The Jays tied it up in the seventh after Kevin Pillar and Darwin Barney led off the inning with singles to put runners on the corners for Jose Bautista. The Jays leadoff hitter brought in Pillar with a ground ball to first that White fired home to catcher McCann who had vacated the plate allowing the equalizer to cross. They couldn’t take the lead however, after Martin grounded into a double play followed by a routine groundout by Josh Donaldson … Though burned with the two home runs, Estrada was at his fly-ball best, allowing just five hits and three earned runs in seven innings with seven strikeouts.

MORE SCORE

The Jays have played in 14 extra-inning games, the most in the American League and have a record of 5-9 … They scattered nine hits against the Astros, including a season-high three from Barney … It was a big night for Houston native Ryan Tepera who was stellar in relief in the eighth and the ninth to earn the win, his sixth of the season … The crowd of 41,950 was the largest of the season at Minute Maid Park and the seventh Astros sellout of the season … It was quite a weekend for White who had home runs in three consecutive at-bats dating back to Friday night. They also mark the only three homers of the season for the Astros first baseman … Jays catcher Martin on Estrada’s seventh inning: “I felt like that was the game right there.”

STRO VERSUS 'STROS IN FINALE

HOUSTON — With a shot at a season series victory against the best hitting team in baseball on the line, it will be the Stro Show versus the ’Stros show Sunday afternoon.

And Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin knows who he likes in that fight.

“I always believe in Marcus,” Martin said of Jays starter Marcus Stroman, who gets the ball in the series finale. “He’s the kind of guy who has electric stuff. I think he does rise to the occasion.

“He likes challenges and he definitely likes when people don’t think he can get things done. It fuels him. I think he wants to go out there and show the world he’s a great pitcher by doing what he does best.”

Stroman already has a win over the high-powered Astros, holding them to one earned run in a Rogers Centre win back in July.

Though they’ve been blown out in their three losses to the Astros this season, they’ve won three of their own.

“We found out a way to get this one, tomorrow’s a new day and hopefully if we get that one it does build up and give us some momentum,” Martin said.