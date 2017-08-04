Three arrests have been made in two stabbing assaults near the Barrie Public Library’s main branch.

Police were called to the downtown area after receiving reports of two stabbings at around 7 p.m. on July 25.

The first incident occurred on Worsley Street and the second on Peel Street

An 18-year-old Barrie male suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to a Toronto-area hospital.

A 19-year-old Barrie man suffered minor injuries and was transported to Barrie’s Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and later released.

On Thursday, investigators arrested and charged three men in connection to the two stabbings that occurred on Worsley and Peel streets.

Police now believe all parties were known to each other.

A 20-year-old Barrie man has been charged with robbery, aggravated assault and failing probation orders.

A 22-year-old Barrie man has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault.

A 26-year-old Barrie man has been charged with assault causing bodily harm, aggravated assault, robbery and failing to comply with a probation order. He is in custody for unrelated offences.

Investigators have identified the fourth suspect as Vickie Antoinette St. Jean, 26, of Barrie.

St. Jean is described as a white female of medium build at about five-foot, 160 to 170 pounds. She was last seen with dark hair, however police have received information that she has since dyed it blonde.

Two of the male suspects were scheduled to appear in bail court Friday morning.

The investigation is ongoing and investigators have identified the two outstanding suspects.