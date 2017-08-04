Midland exploring policing options

MIDLAND -- The next few weeks loom large in Midland's policing future.

Town councillors are slated to vote Sept. 6 on whether to disband Midland's municipal force and move to the OPP or stay with the status quo.

Mayor Gord McKay said he has "absolutely not" decided which way he'll vote on what has become a contentious issue in the north Simcoe town.

McKay said he wants to hear how the public feels first, something that will happen during two special meeting sessions Aug. 23.

"We want to give the public a chance to comment," he said. "We expect a good number of citizens to come out. We genuinely want to hear from our citizens."

A recent presentation from Midland CAO John Skorobohacz noted that findings of the work of an independent consultant indicated that the OPP service could be a significantly cheaper policing option over a period of 10 years.

"This report is strictly a review for cost effectiveness," Skorobohacz said, referring to the report that indicates moving to the OPP could save the town an estimated $7.8 million over the next decade.

"It does not contain commentary on the quality of the current Midland Police Services. At a minimum, the report acknowledges there is an ability to provide effective policing in a more efficient manner."

But the nearly $8-million figure led Midland Police Chief Mike Osborne to voice his concerns over the numbers dealing with items such as exit costs and potentially having to build a new detachment.

Osborne, who has been with the local force for 26 years and has been chief since 2010, said he's always been proud to work with such a great group of dedicated men and women.

"My goal is to do what is best for Midland, and I would never stand in the way of cost-saving ventures," Osborne said.

"After taking a few days to digest the costing analysis and having spoken to Midland residents, I have prepared some questions and concerns that I feel require further investigation by Midland council to ensure we are on the right track."

Osborne, who noted his comments are not meant to be critical of the OPP or the work of town staff or the consultant, said more should be done to provide clarification and a more robust comparison between the current service and the OPP model.

"I would rather err in voicing a concern, than sit quietly by and risk a miscalculation being overlooked," he said.

McKay said he was a little disappointed to read Osborne's comments, but noted they will be given very serious consideration by council as it weights its decision.

