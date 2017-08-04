Brave artisans unpacked a year’s worth of work to hang in their tents for Kempenfest.

With an eye to the storm clouds above, most longtime vendors at the 47th annual arts and crafts festival understand the risks they take when they sign up to sell in Barrie, in August.

Beautiful handmade leather bags and pouches were being unpacked, as four-time vendor Hernan Canales of Toronto, shrugged with a grimace of optimism tinged with acceptance.

“Two years ago, I lost a tent in that wind storm,” Canales said. “Now what will happen? We will wait and see.”

Canales is one of 260 artisans, culled down from 350 or so in previous years, who’ve turned their art into saleable goods at Kempenfest on Barrie’s waterfront.

Originally created by the Barrie Art Club and Kiwanis Club of Barrie as the Huronia Festival of Arts and Crafts in 1949, the small fair has now become one of the largest summer festivals in Canada.

With a midway near Centennial Beach, a sound stage near Southshore Centre playing music all weekend long – and an antiques mall and kids’ zone stuffed between them – the arts and crafts fair is only limited by weather.

On Friday, as dozens of tents flapped in the breeze near the Southshore Centre, crafts people with a bent towards recycling unwrapped their wares.

Mary Cross of 3R Clothing pulled out a handful of repurposed knit sweaters sewn into a poncho-type garment.

“It’s a poncho, it’s an infinity scarf or if you wear it sideways like this,” she said, throwing it over her head and twisting it, “it’s more of a shawl.”

Cross said she collected several hundred sweaters and created leg warmers fashioned out of the sleeves of the used pullovers and short skirts out of the ribbed bottoms of oversized sweaters.

She’s also selling flannel pillows made from discarded men’s shirts.

“If your husband lost a shirt, we’ve got it,” she said.

As one of Canada’s new artists, Cross said her reused and recycled garments are now in 220 stores across Canada.

“I started doing it to raise money for my kids’ university and ended up creating a business,” she said.

Next to her, Caroline Leppanen dug dozens of one-of-a-kind wooden panels out of boxes to stack on her display table.

Quirky people, created by piecing together chunks of wood, bottle caps, snippets of rubber and paint, her ‘scrappy dudes’ as she calls them give the viewer a chuckle at their ingenuity.

“They’re whimsical characters I just salvaged from recycled materials,” Leppanen said.

At the sound of her voice, Dock Side jeweller Clay Maich appeared and received a big hug.

“It’s great to be here again,” Maich said. “We love Kempenfest. It’s always a good time.”

For more information on vendors, shuttle service, parking and show times, visit www.kempenfest.com.

