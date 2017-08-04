Hockey Night to raise funds for OSMH

Political leaders will likely be short of breath when they hit the ice next week against NHL stars both past and present.

"I expect to be one of the slowest out there," Mayor Steve Clarke joked while touring Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital (OSMH) Friday with Hockey Night in Simcoe County charity game organizer Patrick Brown and former NHL star Gary Leeman.

The game slated for next Thursday at the Barrie Molson Centre will raise funds for hospitals in Simcoe County, including Soldiers', Barrie's Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH) and Georgian Bay General Hospital in Midland as well as the Barrie Colts Community Fund.

Brown, who is also Simcoe North MPP and leader of the Progressive Conservatives, started the fundraiser that's now in its 10th year as a tribute to his grandmother who volunteered for years at RVH.

"It rallies the hearts of the community," Brown said. "It's a wonderful way to celebrate and is a small event that impacts so many people."

Clarke said the event that's raised nearly $1.8 million has proven to be a bona fide hit since its inception.

"It's a fun event to to get out there and raise money for our beloved OSMH," said Clarke, who also sits on the hospital's board.

OSMH CEO Pat Campbell said it was great to have Brown tour the hospital and see the facility's renovated neonatal intensive care unit.

"The funds raised will help improve care for our youngest and most vulnerable patients at OSMH by contributing to our neonatal intensive care unit," Campbell said.

While touring OSMH, Brown handed out free tickets to hospital volunteers along with souvenir hockey pucks.

"The hospital's great because of people like you," he told volunteer Brittaney Kent. "Thanks for volunteering."

Besides Leeman, the game will feature reigning NHL scoring champ Connor McDavid, Kris King, Dale Hawerchuck, Bernie Nicholls, Scott Thornton, Greg Johnston and former Barrie Colts sniper Andrew Mangiapane.

"It's nice to be involved in something like this," said Leeman, who once played for the Toronto Maple Leafs and has lived in Barrie for the past 15 years. "There are big bills to pay that we as a society need to work together to fund."

Tickets can be purchased at hockeynightinsimcoecounty.ca as well as at ticketpro.ca or by phone at (866) 908-9090.